Apple opens registration for professional learning virtual conferences with iPad

Interested in some professional learning this summer? Do you own an iPad? Apple is hosting a series of free, virtual, hands-on professional learning experiences on iPad starting this week.

Explore helpful resources, practice new skills, and reflect on ways Apple technology can support great learning and teaching. Hosted by Apple Professional Learning Specialists, these hands-on sessions are offered twice daily – Tuesday through Thursday – and run for approximately 60 minutes.

Events cover topics like photography, art, music, video, Augmented Reality, science, math, coding, and more. On the event web page, you’ll find all the details you need like time and which devices and/or apps you will need. Majority of Apple’s professional learning classes will utilize the iPad, and will help you make the most out of your device.

Need a stylus for your iPad to aid your learning? Here’s some options I recommend; don’t forget to make sure your iPad is compatible:

Take a look at Apple’s professional learning course selection and see what interests you. Are you going to take any this summer? Which ones are of interest to you? Personally, l am interested in Tap Into Your Inner Artist because I like to draw on my iPad. Let us know in the comments!

