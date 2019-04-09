How to check iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility

Want to see if your iPad is compatible with Apple Pencil? Read on for a list of which iPads work with the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil.

Not all iPads are compatible with the first- or second-generation Apple Pencil, but most of the iPads released in the last couple of years support the writing tool.

If you were given one, or already bought one, here’s how to know which model you have: the first-generation Apple Pencil is fully cylindrical with a glossy finish and Lightning connector, the second-generation has a flat side with a matte finish and no Lightning connector.

If you haven’t bought one yet, double-check the iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility details below.

How to check iPad Apple Pencil compatibility

First-generation Apple Pencil works with:

Second-generation Apple Pencil works with:

