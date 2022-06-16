Apple missing from major tech giants agreeing to new EU rules fighting disinformation

Major tech companies like Meta, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and others have agreed to new EU rules combating false information online. However, Apple is missing from the list of 33 tech firms aiming to help the EU fight disinformation.

Enforced by the Digital Services Act (DSA), the new rules are an update from the EU’s “2018 Code of Practice on Disinformation”. Through the European Commission’s new rules for 2022, these companies aim to increase efforts toward combating disinformation on their platforms. The revised agreement is based on lessons learned from events like the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Code of Practice now contains 44 commitments and 128 specific measures to put an end to disinformation online. Some of the areas include demonetization, transparency of political advertising, and empowering the fact-checking community.

Apple is notably missing from the list of major tech firms; despite tackling disinformation in the past through its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) pursuits. Apple could still join the EU’s efforts and participate with companies like Adobe, TikTok, Clubhouse, and others in the battle against disinformation on the internet.

It would be very important to see Apple join the list as its an important figure within the tech community. As the company offers hardware and software that consumers could potentially view disinformation on, Apple could be an important figure in this continuing battle.

The firms that have signed up are part of a Task Force, meeting regularly to monitor progress. Also, each company has six months to implement these new commitments and measures.

You can see the full list of signatories here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: