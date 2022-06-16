How to watch new movie Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple today released its latest original movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth by Cooper Raiff. The film has received glowing critical acclaim including the Sundance audience award earlier this year. The film is available exclusively on Apple TV+. Here’s how to watch Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Cha Cha Real Smooth stars Cooper Raiff (as Andrew) and Dakota Johnson (as Domino) in the two lead roles. Other cast members includes Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt and Odeya Rush. Raiff also wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

Andrew is a Bar Mitzvah party host. He works the crowd and aims to get everyone dancing. He meets Domino at one of these parties, who is mum to her autistic daughter Lola. Domino says Lola is not interested in dancing. Andrew manages to convince her otherwise, and strikes up a close friendship with them. This charts the path for an unconventional young love story.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is availably now, only on Apple TV+. It joins a handful of other flagship productions from Apple Original Films including Tom Hanks’ Finch and Greyhound, and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

You can watch Cha Cha Real Smooth in the Apple TV app, with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can get the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser (using the mediocre website experience) at tv.apple.com.

Other upcoming Apple TV+ premieres include Maya Rudolph comedy Loot, Taron Egerton psychological prison drama Black Bird, and Surface starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Check out all the Apple TV+ TV shows and movies here.

