Poll: Which M2 MacBook are you willing to buy?

After several rumors and leaks, Apple has finally introduced the next generation of its Apple Silicon chip family for the Mac with the M2 chip. Of course, in addition to announcing the new chip, the company also unveiled two new M2-equipped machines: the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. With this in mind, which M2 MacBook are you willing to buy?

M2 MacBook Air

The star of the show was certainly the MacBook Air, which not only received the M2 chip but also a completely new design. Unlike the previous M1 MacBook Air, which was still based on the classic wedge-shaped design of the original MacBook Air, the new model has a flat design similar to the latest MacBook Pro and iMac.

Although it lacks Mini-LED and ProMotion technologies unlike the more expensive MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air has a larger 13.6-inch LCD panel that is 25% brighter (up to 500 nits). The display goes edge-to-edge and has a notch on top with the built-in 1080p front-facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, Apple has kept the two Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB-C ports, but this time with the return of the MagSafe connector for fast charging. As for colors, the 2022 MacBook Air comes in Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

Prices for the new MacBook Air start at $1199 with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Users can customize it with a 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of RAM with 2TB of storage. However, it will only hit the stores in July.

M2 MacBook Pro

On the other hand, the M2 MacBook Pro has a more familiar look as Apple has basically kept the same design as the previous generation. It features a 13-inch LCD panel (also up to 500 nits brightness) with regular bezels around it and no notch at the top – which may be a good thing for some customers.

Interestingly, Apple also chose to keep the controversial Touch Bar on the M2 MacBook Pro, even though the component was removed from the more powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro introduced last year. However, this model also kept the old 720p webcam.

The new M2 MacBook Pro has only two Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB-C ports. There’s no MagSafe like on the new MacBook Air or even HDMI and SD card reader like on the more expensive MacBook Pro. It is offered in Silver and Space Gray. However, unlike the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has an internal fan for better sustained performance while using resource-demanding apps.

Prices for the new MacBook Pro start at $1299 with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Users can customize it with up to 24GB of RAM with 2TB of storage. This one will be available in stores starting June 24.

Which one are you willing to buy?

Now we want to know if you’re considering buying a new MacBook – and if so, which one?

The M2 MacBook Air certainly looks more appealing in every respect, but some users might opt for the M2 MacBook Pro due to the internal fan, slightly larger battery, and notch-less display. Of course, you might be interested in buying an M1 Mac for a lower price.

Share your thoughts in the poll below and also in the comments section:

