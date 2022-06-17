Review: Nomad Leather Cover for Apple TV Remote adds comfort and missing AirTag support

Nomad recently launched its high-end Leather Cover for Apple TV Remote with support for AirTag. Read on for all the details on how Nomad sets itself apart from the competition with a beautiful Horween Leather and ergonomic design that delivers a delightful experience every time you pick up – or lose your Siri Remote.

Specs

High-quality Horween leather from the US

Microfiber interior lining

Hidden AirTag pocket to ping and locate your Apple TV Remote

Precise cutouts for Siri button, charging port, and IR transmitter

Comes in “Ashland Brown” finish

Price: $39.99

Materials and build

Following in the tradition of Nomad’s high-quality leather Apple accessories, the Leather Cover for the Apple TV Siri Remote (gen 2) offers a premium and precise fit.

The Horween leather is super smooth and soft out of the box. It will also gain a beautiful patina over time.

Nomad has designed this Leather Cover for Apple TV Siri Remote so it offers a secure fit while remaining easy to remove when needed.

The integrated AirTag pocket also offers a snug fit for the Apple tracker with a thoughtfully designed mechanism to easily pop it out when you need to swap the AirTag battery.

A microfiber inside liner means it won’t scratch up the aluminum Siri Remote.

There are many cheap silicone/plastic Apple TV Remote covers that feature an AirTag holder, but I think Nomad goes above and beyond with the premium leather build and a very intentional ergonomic design.

Nomad includes a two-year warranty and a 30-day return policy with its products.

In Use

The moment I popped the Apple TV Siri Remote into the Nomad Leather Cover, I realized what an upgrade it offers – and that’s not even considering the AirTag functionality yet.

The “Leather Cover” name undersells how great this accessory makes your Apple TV remote feel hand – the ergonomics and weight are wonderful!

I think that’s due to a couple of choices Nomad made. The Leather Cover increases the thickness from just over 0.25-inches of the naked remote to 0.75-inches. That offers a more substantial and comfortable feel paired with the premium leather and lovely rounded edges. But it doesn’t go too far to make it feel bulky.

Another benefit to the thicker design beyond the hand feel and ergonomics is it’s more resistant to getting lost between couch cushions.

The other part I love about the design is the cutout for the side Siri button makes it effortless to find as your thumb or pointer finger (depending on if you’re a lefty or righty) naturally rests there.

And the Leather Cover offers a perfect fit. Tight enough that your remote won’t come out accidentally while remaining easy to remove by pulling up from the top and bottom cutouts.

Tracking and pinging your Apple TV Siri Remote

A big appeal for many will be the AirTag integration with the Leather Cover. Even though the 2nd gen Siri Remote is thicker and taller than its predecessors, it’s still an easy remote to lose.

While Apple missed the mark by not including Find My/AirTag support natively, Nomad really delivers with the AirTag pocket built into its Leather Cover.

In my testing, pinging AirTag inside the Leather Cover is loud enough to hear even when it’s under blankets, pillows, etc.

And if it somehow wandered further away from your TV than expected and is out of earshot, the AirTag tracking in the Find My app is super useful.

Leather Cover for Apple TV Remote conclusion

If you’ve got an Apple TV with the 2nd gen Siri Remote, I can’t recommend the Leather Cover more highly. Being something you use frequently, the Leather Cover offers a 10/10 experience when you’re using it daily and makes it easy to find when you – or someone else – have lost it.

Between the high-quality leather, thoughtful ergonomic design, and AirTag support, it’s well worth the $39.99 price.

The only thing to keep in mind is with Apple not including Find My integration, if you don’t already have an extra AirTag, it will cost another $29 to get the full benefit of the Leather Cover for Apple TV Remote.

As mentioned above, while there are many cheap silicone/plastic Apple TV Remote covers that feature an AirTag holder, Nomad’s offering sits in a league above.

You can pick up the Leather Cover direct from Nomad.

