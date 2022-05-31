Nomad’s new Apple TV Siri Remote cover supports the one feature Apple forgot

Apple revamped the Siri Remote with the 2021 version of the Apple TV. Although it suffered from a bit of controversy, it’s weird how the company didn’t think about adding the U1 chip or the ability to easily find the remote lost on people’s couches with the Find My network.

That said, Nomad just released a Leather Cover for the 2021 Siri Remote that supports an AirTag. Take a look.

Here’s how Nomad describes its brand new accessory:

Leather Cover elevates the look and feel of your Siri Remote. Constructed with a hidden inner pocket for your AirTag, Leather Cover allows you to easily track your Remote using the Find My App.

If you’re familiar with Nomad products, you know they’re made with Horween vegetable tanned leather from the US.

We source this leather from the renowned Horween Leather Company of Chicago, one of America’s oldest tanneries. Over time, the raw, vegetable tanned leather will patina, developing a look that is exclusively yours. From day one to 100, your case will weather but not wear out, creating a rich and handsome finish totally unique to you.

The interior of the Leather Case for the Siri Remote has microfiber lining and a hidden AirTag pocket, making the Remote more useful while still slim.

By adding an AirTag to the Apple TV Siri Remote, you can easily locate it with the Find My app by using the Precision Find feature available with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

This product comes in Ashland Brown and costs $39.59. You can find it here at Nomad’s official website – or can keep taking a look at 9to5Toys, where we always post when there’s a great deal on Nomad’s great accessories.

