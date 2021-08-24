Hands-on: Nomad’s new Horween leather iPhone 12 skin and tempered glass screen protector

Nomad is out with two new accessories for the iPhone 12 lineup and ahead of today’s launch, we’ve been able to test out both the thin and supple Horween Leather Skin as well as the precision-cut tempered glass screen protector. Read along for a closer look.

Going beyond cases and your average skins, Nomad’s Horween Leather Skins for iPhone 12 offer a premium look and feel without adding bulk at a mere 0.6mm thick.

Our Horween Leather Skins are designed for the minimalist that prefers to keep their iPhone naked, but still wants to add a bit of classic style. At a total of 0.6mm thick, Leather Skins are precision cut to fit every model of iPhone 12 and are coupled with a thin layer of residue free 3M adhesive to hold the skin in place.

Meanwhile, the new Japanese tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 12 lineup offer an equally precise fit with a touch that feels as good as Apple’s glass.





For the Nomad iPhone 12 Leather Skins, they come in black or brown, work with MagSafe, and are simple to install. We actually found they’re so thin, they even work to use inside of a case, so it’s easy to switch between using just the skin or adding more protection when you need it without having to remove the skin.

Another thing we really like about these skins, they’re super soft and supple right out of the box. They’ll no doubt gain a nice patina over time but they look and feel great from day one.

One important thing to keep in mind, you really get just one shot at installing it with the 3M adhesive back, so take your time. It’s an easy process, you just don’t want to rush it. Check out the tutorial from Nomad on how to get the install perfect.

The Nomad Leather Skins are available now in both colors, priced at $29.95.

As for the Japanese tempered glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 12, they offer impact and scratch resistance. We found them easy to install and have a really high-quality feel, just like your iPhone’s actually glass display.

Japanese-made tempered glass

Precise fit and edge to edge protection

Perfect touch sensitivity

Oleophobic coating reduces smudges

Includes screen cleaning and alignment tools

$24.95

