Five workouts to enjoy International Day of Yoga on Apple Fitness+

Today is the International Day of Yoga. Last week, Apple announced an Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users to take advantage of this celebration by completing a 20-minute yoga workout, getting a badge, and having fun stickers to use on iMessage. If you don’t know where to start, there are some 20-minute yoga workouts that you can take advantage of.

Five workouts for International Day of Yoga on Apple Fitness+

First suggestion: If you are feeling like a Dancing Queen, there’s an incredible 20-minute yoga workout for this International Day of Yoga with Molly Fox. In this exercise, you can take advantage of an energetic flow with a playlist featuring music by the group ABBA. How about enjoying the International Day of Yoga with this exercise? You can find it here.

Second suggestion: If ABBA is not your cup of tea, there’s a new special yoga workout with songs by Elton John – which is also the workout I completed for the International Yoga Day today. This practice is also conducted by Molly Fox, and this slow flow includes forward bends, pigeon, and twists. It’s only 20 minutes. You can find it here.

Third suggestion: From ABBA to Elton John, and who’d have thought? The Beatles. Apple Fitness+ also has a yoga practice that uses songs from the Fab Four. This energetic 30-minute workout conducted by Jessica Skye has an energetic flow that features a ton of songs from the most famous rock band in the world and could be perfect for you to start your day on International Yoga Day. You can find this practice here.

Fourth suggestion: For the International Yoga Day, Apple Fitness+ also features a section with yoga workouts. Moving away from pop-rock songs, Apple highlights a yoga session with Jonelle Lewis. This energetic flow also has a seated meditation to finish. If you want a quick 20-minute workout to start or finish your day, you found it. You can try this practice here.

Fifth suggestion: What about taking it slow? My last suggestion is yoga with Jessica Skye featuring songs by Billie Eilish. This 30-minute workout encourages people to express themselves. It includes poses to stretch your entire body and could be perfect for the International Day of Yoga. You can find it here.

Take advantage of Apple Fitness+

Apple calls Fitness+ the “next era of fitness” and for people of all skill levels. Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch and can be used with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with the latest software updates.

Since November 2021, Fitness+ is available in 15 new countries. Here are all the new regions that received the service: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE.

For the International Day of Yoga, Apple reminds people that doing this activity can make you feel strong, stretched, and centered. It helps you increase overall fitness, improve balance, and encourage mindfulness as you focus on your breath.

Are you planning to complete a 20-minute workout and finish the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Day of Yoga? Which activity are you planning to practice today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: