Apple seeds tvOS 16 beta 2 to developers, here’s what’s new

A couple of weeks since the first beta of tvOS 16 was released, Apple is now seeding its second version. Although the company almost forgot about the Apple TV operating system during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches later this fall.

Today’s build is 20J5319h. Different from the other betas, developers need to download the tvOS 16 testing version through Xcode. In addition, Apple still hasn’t released the build of the HomePod Software 16, so it’s not clear what the company is holding for its smart speaker lineup.

That said, here’s what’s new with tvOS 16:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. We feature this story here at 9to5Mac. Apple says “many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller” starting with tvOS 16;

HDR10+ support: The latest generation of high dynamic range technology will be supported in the Apple TV app on tvOS 16;

Video-forward featuring on the Apple TV+ tab: Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help users discover their next favorite Apple Original;

Apple Fitness+: With tvOS 16, at key moments in the workout, Intensity Metrics are called out and will appear on the screen for motivation. The intensities are Easy, Moderate, Hard, and All Out.

Last but not least, HomePod Software 16 will be the first to add public beta testing. As of now, only a small selection of developers can try the beta version of HomePod OS, which is a variation of tvOS 16.

Alongside tvOS 16 beta 2, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 2, iPadOS 16 beta 2, watchOS 9 beta 2, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 2.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

