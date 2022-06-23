Deals: M1 Mac mini returns to low of $570, Nomad Base Station $84, MagSafe 3 Mac cable $45, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by another chance to score an all-time low on M1 Mac mini at $570. That’s alongside the first discount on Apple’s MagSafe 3 Mac charger at $45 and an exclusive price cut on Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini has returned to Amazon low of $570

Following up the WWDC discount from earlier in the month, Amazon is now offering another chance to save on the latest compact macOS desktop. Right now, the M1 Mac mini 256GB is now down to $570. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just under a month ago at $129 off.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops to $84

Nomad is now offerings 9to5 readers an exclusive chance to save on one of its latest Apple-friendly charging stations. After being refreshed last winter with MagSafe support, the new Nomad Base Station Hub is dropping to the best price of the year with our code. Right now for a limited time, the accessory will drop down to $84. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 30% off.

Upgraded with built-in magnets, Nomad’s refreshed Base Station Hub provides a home on your nightstand or desk for your entire Apple kit. It can refuel a pair of devices wirelessly with up to 10W speeds, as well as a pair of wired accessories. Sporting a padded leather surface, the Nomad Base Station Hub now packs some built-in magnets to help align your devices on the Qi charging pads. It’s less of your typical MagSafe charging features and more of a guide to help your iPhone find the right spot on the luxurious nightstand companion. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger sees first discount to $45

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable for $45. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen to date at $4 off and a new all-time low. Last fall, Apple refreshed its MagSafe connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years.

The companion cable on sale today is just like the one that came in the box, with a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

