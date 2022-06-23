‘Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram joins Natalie Portman in ‘Lady in the Lake’ Apple TV+ series

Following the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, actor Moses Ingram has been cast alongside fellow Star Wars veteran Natalie Portman for an upcoming Apple TV+ series. Ingram is replacing another Star Wars vet who dropped out of the project earlier this year.

Apple announced plans to adapt Laura Lippman’s thriller novel Lady in the Lake into a limited series on TV+ back in March:

The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Lupita Nyong’o was originally set to star alongside Portman, but the actor dropped out of the project for unknown reasons. Nyong’o is the voice behind Maz Kanata in Star Wars: Episode VII.

Moses Ingram, who plays Riva in the Disney+ series, made headlines last month after being targeted by online trolls that flooded the actor with racist attacks after the first episode of Kenobi dropped.

Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular character in Kenobi, responded with a video message strongly supporting his co-star and praising her talent as an actor.

“Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series … I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses,” McGregor told viewers. McGregor is also part of the Apple TV+ family with the motorcycle adventure series Long Way Up as well as the upcoming film Raymond and Ray.

Natalie Portman, the other star of Lady in the Lake, signed a first-look deal between Apple TV+ and her production company in March.

Prior to joining Lady in the Lake, Moses Ingram performed as Lady MacDuff in the Apple Original film The Tragedy of Macbeth alongside Denzel Washington.The upcoming limited series is currently in development.

