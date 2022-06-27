Following Loot premiere, Apple signs first-look deal with Maya Rudolph’s production company for new shows

Apple TV+ debuted its new comedy series Loot last week, starring Maya Rudolph. Following the premiere, Apple has also announced that it has struck a deal with Rudolph’s production company Animal Pictures.

Animal Pictures is headed up by Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Other notable output from Animal Pictures includes Russian Doll on Netflix.

The first-look deal gives Apple right of first refusal for all TV series and digital feature films in production at the Animal Pictures studio. If Apple isn’t interested in a project, Animal Pictures can then shop it to other potential buyers.

Apple TV+ has signed up a fair number of production companies with similar deals, as it continues to accelerate its content rollout schedule.

Other notable names include Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, Natalie Portman’s MountainA, among others.

Loot debuted last Friday with its first three episodes and the rest of the first season debuts weekly through August 12. The comedy centers around Rudolph’s character, Molly, who has recently divorced from her tech billionaire CEO husband and must now work out what to do with her new wealth and celebrity status, and the workplace comedy revolves around her managing a charitable foundation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: