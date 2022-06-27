Apple Music Live continuing concert streaming with Lil Durk on Wednesday

Throughout the summer season, Apple has been livestreaming concerts through Apple Music Live. The service kicked off with Harry Styles in May, and this month Chicago MC Lil Durk is taking the spotlight live from Los Angeles.

Apple Music subscribers around the world can watch Lil Durk live at no extra cost. Lil Durk will perform songs new and old while celebrating the release of his latest album, 7220. The concert will take place in Los Angeles and livestreamed to viewers on Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

According to Billboard, Lil Durk said in a statement:

Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years. I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.

How to watch Lil Durk live

You can watch Lil Durk live in the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Android device. However, a paid subscription is required in order to watch. There are four subscription plans available starting at $4.99/month.

The service can also be bundled with an Apple One subscription. With that option, you’ll have access to over 90 million songs, ad-free.

