Apple Music Live continuing concert streaming with Lil Durk on Wednesday

Allison McDaniel

- Jun. 27th 2022 12:17 pm PT

0

Throughout the summer season, Apple has been livestreaming concerts through Apple Music Live. The service kicked off with Harry Styles in May, and this month Chicago MC Lil Durk is taking the spotlight live from Los Angeles.

Apple Music subscribers around the world can watch Lil Durk live at no extra cost. Lil Durk will perform songs new and old while celebrating the release of his latest album, 7220. The concert will take place in Los Angeles and livestreamed to viewers on Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

According to Billboard, Lil Durk said in a statement:

Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years. I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I’m ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month.

How to watch Lil Durk live

You can watch Lil Durk live in the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Android device. However, a paid subscription is required in order to watch. There are four subscription plans available starting at $4.99/month.

The service can also be bundled with an Apple One subscription. With that option, you’ll have access to over 90 million songs, ad-free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch