Apple TV+ has the highest-rated content of any streaming service for the second year in a row

Again, for the second year in a row, Apple TV+ remains with the title of having the highest-rated content of any streaming service available. The study compares Apple’s video service with Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. The analysis from Self Financial uses IMDb scores with US customer data.

According to the study, Apple TV+ has the highest average IMDb score for its streaming library (7.08) for the second year running, although it still has the smallest library of content.

In addition, Apple TV+ now has the highest-quality family content (7.34) thanks to shows like Fraggle Rock and Charlie Brown. However, Disney+ is the winner in terms of quantity with 1,139 child-friendly titles, literally 1,101 more than Apple TV+’s library.

The company’s streaming service also features the highest-rated action, adventure, and war content but less than 15 titles in each category. Last but not least, Apple TV+’s average rating for drama was 3.9 in 2021, but it’s now 7.34 in 2022, the highest of any streaming service.

When talking about the competitors, Hulu has the highest-quality 4K content while Netflix has the most with 667 titles. Here are other tidbits:

HBO Max offers the most “excellent” quality movies per $1 spent on its cheapest subscription at 23 movies per dollar;

Netflix has over 2.7x more “excellent quality” TV shows than its nearest competitor, HBO Max (619 vs 230);

Netflix has added the highest number of new shows/movies (1,404) from 2021 to 2022, but Apple TV+ added the highest percentage increase to its library (55.78%).

Apple TV+ strategy still paying off

For another year, it’s interesting to see Apple’s approach paying off. After Apple TV+ received the same title last year with over 70 titles, the company has now doubled the size of its library but still brought high-quality content.

This year, the company won the most important prize Best Picture at the Oscars with CODA and has a lot of new titles coming in the near future. For its TV shows, Severance, WeCrashed, and Pachinko have been well-praised. In addition, some of its most important shows are also getting new seasons such as For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Foundation, and many more.

