A new study reveals that Apple TV+ has the highest-quality content when compared to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. The analysis from Self Financial uses IMDb scores with US customer data.

The study found that although Apple TV+ had the highest average IMDb score for its titles (7.24), it has fewer than 70 titles to choose from.

In terms of their libraries of content, Apple TV+ has the highest percentage of “good” and “excellent” at almost 86%. But, again, it has the smallest offering at just 65 titles.

Apple’s streaming service also has more 4K HDR content than HBO Max and higher average quality (7.13 IMDb) than Netflix (6.94), Disney+ (6.63), and HBO Max (7.01).

“As a newer service, Apple has chosen to pursue quality as its main differentiator. This makes sense in terms of all of Apple’s other products which focus on premium quality,” said Jeanette DePatie, industry analyst. “This premium price extends to the kind of internet connection users need to run such high-bitrate content.”

Self Financial analyzed all genres and which streaming service did best. For example, Apple Originals’ documentary Tiny World rated 9 on IMDb, but the overall average of this category suffered from content such as the athlete documentary Greatness Code, which was rated 4.5:

“The challenge going forward will be, can they continue on their current growth trajectory before customers begin to consolidate their spending on streaming in favor of companies with larger content libraries,” said DePatie.

Over a year after its launch, Apple TV+ is also winning awards for its content. Apple has received a total of 345 awards nominations and accolades, and 91 award wins including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award, a Golden Globe Award, and more.

You can view the full findings of the study here.

