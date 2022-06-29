1Password will now help you remember whether you signed in with Apple, Google, and more

Anyone who has signed in to a website or app knows that it can be a challenge to remember how you originally signed in to that website, app, or service. The popular password manager 1Password is rolling out a new feature to help you keep track of which service you used…

1Password sign in anywhere

The new feature rolling out to 1Password browser beta users today will remember how you signed into every website, service, or app. For instance, if you visit a website and choose the “Sign in with Google” button, 1Password will remember this. Next time you visit that website, 1Password will remind you that you previously signed in with Google.

This, of course, means you’ll have to remember at least one time which service you used for signing in, or if you signed in with a unique login and password. But once 1Password learns what you used, it 1Password will remember what you used and automatically authenticate you with that service.

1Password explains:

But as convenient as these options are, they’re not hassle-free. They still involve too many steps, clicks, and, yes – passwords. And it’s so easy to get lost in the sea of choices and forget which account or provider you used for which website. When we announced our vision of the future, we introduced the concept of Universal Sign On. What that means to us is that logging in should be effortless, whether you use a password, your Facebook account, or anything else. Today we’re starting with a familiar kind of sign-in service (also known as social logins or SSO). When you visit a site and click a button like “Sign in with Google”, 1Password will remember your choice and offer to save it for you. And when you return to the site, 1Password will seamlessly authenticate you with your Google account.

Here’s a look at the feature in action:

The new “sign in with anything” feature is rolling out now to users of the 1Password browser beta. You can sign up for the 1Password beta on the company’s website.

