Unified Apple Gift Card now available to buy in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and more

In 2020, Apple overhauled its gift card system with a new singular Apple Gift Card that can be used for hardware purchases at the Apple Store, or digital Apple services and software purchases in the App Store.

This unified gift card came to Canada and Australia in 2021. And today Apple Gift Card is now available in Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and more (first spotted by iCulture).

The old way Apple gift cards worked is there were two separate gift cards available, one Apple Store card and one App Store card. Apple Store gift card credit could only be used to buy things at the Apple Store, and would not work as a payment method for Apple digital services. The App Store card only worked online in the App Store, and could not be used towards iPhones, iPads, Macs or other purchases at the Apple Store.

Confusingly similar names resulted in an unnecessarily confusing situation for customers. Friends and family could gift an App Store gift card as a birthday present, not realizing it cannot be used at an Apple Store to buy hardware items like AirPods and such.

The Apple Gift Card removes all that complexity, with one gift card eligible towards almost any Apple purchase, for physical or digital goods. Today’s rollout brings the Apple Gift Card to the biggest Europe regions.

