Apple expands universal App Store + Apple Store gift cards to Canada and Australia

Last year in the US, Apple overhauled its gift cards taking them from two separate products to a single one that works with the App Store/iTunes Store and Apple Stores. Now the new Apple Gift Cards have launched in Canada and Australia.

Spotted by Basic Apple Guy on Twitter, the unified Apple Gift Cards launched with a new landing page showing up on the company’s Canadian website today. And we noticed at 9to5Mac that they are also available in Australia.

We previously noted the trouble with the old approach of two separate types of Apple gift cards:

The similarity between the two types of cards meant that customers often purchased Apple Store Gift Cards when they really wanted App Store credit, or tried to use App Store & iTunes Gift Cards at a physical Apple Store. Apple even offered a page dedicated to explaining the difference.

Like the Apple Gift Card in the US, the launch in Canada and Australia means you can buy and send physical or digital versions of the unified gift cards with a variety of designs to choose from.

Standard denominations come in $25, $50, $100, or you can choose a custom amount. Apple still accepts old gift cards which remain valid for the products or services they were originally designated for. And you can also add money directly to your Apple Account Balance.

Learn more about how the universal Apple Gift Card works in our walkthrough:

