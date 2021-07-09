Apple expands universal App Store + Apple Store gift cards to Canada and Australia

- Jul. 9th 2021 7:15 am PT

0

Last year in the US, Apple overhauled its gift cards taking them from two separate products to a single one that works with the App Store/iTunes Store and Apple Stores. Now the new Apple Gift Cards have launched in Canada and Australia.

Spotted by Basic Apple Guy on Twitter, the unified Apple Gift Cards launched with a new landing page showing up on the company’s Canadian website today. And we noticed at 9to5Mac that they are also available in Australia.

We previously noted the trouble with the old approach of two separate types of Apple gift cards:

The similarity between the two types of cards meant that customers often purchased Apple Store Gift Cards when they really wanted App Store credit, or tried to use App Store & iTunes Gift Cards at a physical Apple Store. Apple even offered a page dedicated to explaining the difference.

Like the Apple Gift Card in the US, the launch in Canada and Australia means you can buy and send physical or digital versions of the unified gift cards with a variety of designs to choose from.

Standard denominations come in $25, $50, $100, or you can choose a custom amount. Apple still accepts old gift cards which remain valid for the products or services they were originally designated for. And you can also add money directly to your Apple Account Balance.

Learn more about how the universal Apple Gift Card works in our walkthrough:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 512 retail stores across the globe.
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12