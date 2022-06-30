Apple Support app learns Arabic and improves contact feature

The Apple Support app is being updated today to version 4.7. With that, the company is bringing a few new features for those who need Apple’s online or in-person support. One of the most important functions is the inclusion of the Arabic language in the app.

Apart from Arabic as a supported language, the Apple Support app is introducing the option to choose or modify your preferred contact number in your account.

Previously, when you clicked on your Account page, you could only select the region or submit app feedback. Now, there’s a new section called “Phone,” which will be the number that Apple Support will contact you if needed.

In addition, version 4.7 brings general performance enhancements and bug fixes.

The last time the Apple Support app was updated was in April, making it available for Business Essentials customers with AppleCare+.

Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses with employee onboarding with configuring, deploying, and managing Apple products. It launched back in April to small US companies and shortly after the Apple Support app started supporting it.

At the time, 9to5Mac explained that Apple was really pushing Care+ for Business Essentials customers. As 9to5Mac‘s Bradley Chamber explained, one big part of Apple Business Essentials is the option for AppleCare+ inside the subscription. The plans are as follows:

$9.99/month: single device, 50GB storage, one repair. credit, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end-user support

$19.99/month: up to three devices per user, 200GB storage, two repair credits, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end-user support

$24.99/month: up to three devices per user, 2TB storage, two repair credits, onsite repairs (see below on which devices), and 24/7 end-user support

You can download the Apple Support app here or just open the App Store on your phone to update to the 4.7 version.

