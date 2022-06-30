Instagram for iOS now lets you delete your account from the app, here’s how

In order to comply with Apple’s new App Store Review Guideline, Instagram announced it now lets any iOS user delete their account on the social media from within the iPhone app – previously, it was a bit tricky to do just that.

According to TechCrunch, “the Meta-owned social media app has now rolled out a new option that lets you opt to delete or deactivate your Instagram account on iOS in order to comply with Apple’s updated App Store Review Guidelines that now mandate all apps that offer account creation must also include account deletion within the app as well.”

An Instagram spokesperson also gave a statement to the publication about this change on the Instagram app:

We want to give people more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram. We’ve rolled out the option to delete your account in Settings on iOS, and you’ll still have the option to temporarily disable your account before choosing to delete it.

Interestingly enough, Instagram is giving people “more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram” on the last day apps had to update their application to comply with Apple’s rules.

How to delete your Instagram account through the iOS app

Here’s how to delete your Instagram account through the iOS app:

Open the Instagram app, then tap on your Profile section;

In “Account,” choose “Delete Account”;

The app will ask whether you want to deactivate or delete your account and you can choose which.

Instagram notes that even if you proceed with the account deletion on the app, you still have 30 days to stop the app from removing your account.

TechCrunch noted that other Meta-owned apps are also committed to Apple’s new guidelines, such as WhatsApp. Spotify and Telegram, on the other hand, still don’t comply with the new policies.

