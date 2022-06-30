Kuo: Demand for iPhone 14 series in China to become stronger than current generation

The demand for iPhone 14 series in the Chinese market could be stronger than the iPhone models from the viewpoints of distributors and retailers, according to a new post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a thread on Twitter, Kuo says that his latest survey “indicates that some Chinese distributors/retailers/scalpers have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply, implying the iPhone 14 demand in the Chinese market will likely be higher than expected.”

The analyst reported that the iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively. This could mean that this solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce concerns about the rest of the iPhone 14 orders being cut after the launch – as happened with the third-generation iPhone SE.

While the iPhone 13 generated a lot of interest globally, the Chinese iPhone sales went down 4% year over year. That said, Apple was still the “biggest winner” on smartphone sales during 6.18, a shopping festival that generates more revenue than Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day combined, according to 9to5Mac‘s report earlier today.

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 14 million units of smartphones were sold during the 6.18 online shopping festival in China this year, down -25% YoY. Apple solidified its leadership at the expense of Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor follow and rank in the top three list Peng Peng, Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple solidified the leadership with impressive performance during 6.18 festival this year. Apple outperformed the market selling nearly 7 million iPhone units, modestly down -4% YoY. We estimate Apple generated a revenue of 41.5 billion CNY (US$ 6.3 billion), with a full retail price of 6,300+ CNY (950+ USD). Apple ranked top by revenue share across all major platforms (JD, TMall and Pinduoduo etc.).”

For the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring one of the most important upgrades. With a new Max model, it will bring back the regular models with bigger batteries and displays, while the company is rumored to make tons of changes to its high-end devices. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are rumored to feature a new design, improved main cameras, a revamped front-facing camera, and the A16 chip.

