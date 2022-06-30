Niantic unveils social platform for Pokémon Go players after cutting projects and staff

Ready, set, Pokémon Go! Niantic, the mastermind behind Pokémon Go, has begun the roll out of its new social platform, Campfire, for players of the hit game.

Within the app, users can chat with friends and meet other players. Also, according to Engadget, Campfire users can set up events like Pokémon Go raids. The platform will also be accessible for other mobile augmented reality games like Ingress, Pikmin Bloom, and others.

Campfire is about more than just messaging, though. It also gives players a broader glimpse at everything the company’s games have to offer. In Pokémon Go, for example, it can show you that there’s a Venusaur hanging out on the other side of town, a far wider view than you’d typically get in the game’s main app. You can also light a flare on specific events, which alerts other local players that you’d like some help tackling it. And, as you’d expect, Campfire also makes it easier to coordinate your friends, like quickly being able to DM your friends if there’s a Snorlax you want to take on.

The Pokémon Go app will also receive a new update for all users. Within the game, there’s going to be a new expanded map for players on the go.

Additionally, the company was in the news yesterday after laying off 8% of staff and canceling four projects. After Pokémon Go becoming a worldwide phenomenon, Niantic has struggled to create its next smash hit.

We don’t have any specific launch dates for the app; however, Campfire is rolling out within the next few days in the US. International players can expect to gradually gain access to the platform throughout the summer.

Are you a fan of Pokémon Go or any other Niantic games? Do you plan on downloading Campfire and connecting with other players?

