Niantic cans four AR projects and cuts jobs as it struggles to recreate Pokémon GO magic

Niantic is trying to prove that it’s more than its hitmaker Pokémon GO, but the company is not finding success at it, as Niantic will fire 8% of the staff while canceling four projects – including the anticipated game Transformers: Heavy Metal.

According to Bloomberg, Niantic chief executive officer John Hanke wrote in an email to staff that the company was “facing a time of economic turmoil” and had already been “reducing costs in a variety of areas.” But Hanke said Niantic needs to “further streamline our operations in order to best position the company to weather any economic storms that may lie ahead.”

Niantic canceled four projects and will cut about 85 to 90 jobs – 8% of its staff. The canceled projects include the already announced Transformers: Heavy Metal project and Hamlet, a collaboration between the company and Punchdrunk. According to Bloomberg, the other projects were called Blue Sky and Snowball.

“We recently decided to stop production on some projects and reduce our workforce by about 8% to focus on our key priorities,” a spokesperson said. “We are grateful for the contributions of those leaving Niantic and we are supporting them through this difficult transition.”

The publication reminds its readers of some other unsuccessful projects by Niantic. The 2019 Harry Potter: Wizard Unite game could have had the same hysteria as Pokémon GO did, but wasn’t able to find an audience and shut down early this year. Nintendo’s Pikmin project with the company, which is still available, also wasn’t able to find a broader audience.

It’s interesting this report by Bloomberg as Niantic just announced its partnership with the National Basketball Association for a game called NBA All-World, which 9to5Mac covered yesterday.

To Bloomberg, a spokesperson said the company will continue to work on that game, Pokémon GO, and several others.

