‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ for iOS now officially discontinued

The long-awaited Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game, which launched back in 2019, is being officially discontinued by Niantic today.

In November, the Pokémon Go maker announced in a blog post that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would be removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021 – which happened – and today the game is now officially closed, which means you can no longer play.

Here’s what Niantic said back then:

When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable. During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.

If you have Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on your iPhone, this is the message you’ll get:

Wizards and witches We’ve enjoyed adventuring with you over the past few years. Together we’ve helped keep magic hidden safely within the wizarding world and joined forces to unravel the mysteris of the Calamity. We’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as of January 31 2022. Thanks for joining us on this journey. – The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team

Last year, Niantic also announced its policies regarding in-game currency, refunds, and what would happen if the player still had the app installed on their iPhone when the game closed for good. In December, Niantic turned off the ability to make in-app purchases, the company said it wouldn’t refund players “except where otherwise required by law,” and “players who still have the game installed after this date [January 31, 2022] will be unable to play.”

Even with this Harry Potter game discontinued, users still can take advantage of other apps made by Niantic, for example, its hit Pokémon Go, the recently launched Pikmin game, and, coming soon, a new Transformers adventure in augmented reality.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close at 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 31, 2022. We sincerely thank all of our fans who have enjoyed the game. pic.twitter.com/WFvMlNcgpl — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) January 28, 2022

