9to5Mac Happy Hour 388: 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro quirks, HomePod rumors, new HomeKit architecture

Buyers of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro have discovered that the base model’s SSD speeds are slower than the M1 counterpart. Benjamin and Zac weigh in on whether this is a big deal or not. Plus, the story around iPadOS 16 and home hubs gets even more complicated. There are also juicy new rumors surrounding the upcoming HomePod and Apple TV updates, Apple has apparently delayed plans to introduce its own in-house modems in the iPhone, and more.
