Apple TV 4K (2022): Rumors, release date, features, Siri Remote, more

Apple is rumored to introduce a new Apple TV 4K in 2022. After unveiling a revamped model in 2021 with a new processor and a redesigned Siri Remote, the Cupertino company is said to be readying another set-top box with improved specs. Here’s what we know so far about the product.

Apple TV 4K (2022): Design and processor

Rumors so far don’t say whether Apple plans to revamp the look of a new Apple TV 4K in 2022. As a matter of fact, since 2010, the set-top box looks almost the same, except it got taller a few generations ago.

In May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was readying a cheaper Apple TV to “close the gap with competitors,” with the focus of this new model being on improving the “cost structure of the Apple TV.”

Apart from this report, no other leaker or analyst corroborated Kuo’s prediction. By the end of June, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple is readying a new Apple TV, codenamed J255, with the A14 chip, which will bring another gigabyte of RAM, which “could be useful for additional gaming capabilities rolling out in tvOS 16.”

New Siri Remote

With the current Apple TV 4K, Apple introduced a revamped Siri Remote made of aluminum and a click-wheel that resembles the one found on the iPod Classic. Although it was a nice improvement, this remote lost some sensors available on the previous models, which would allow users to play games with it.

Without the accelerometer and gyroscope, new Siri Remote owners need to have a third-party controller to play games on the set-top box.

As of now, 9to5Mac can’t confirm a new Siri Remote is being developed, but everyone can agree that it should have at least Find My capabilities, so users wouldn’t have to rely on third-party alternatives, such as this nice case here created by Nomad.

How much would the Apple TV 4K (2022) cost?

The Apple TV 4K starts at $179 for 32GB of storage with a 64GB model also available for $199. The previous-generation Apple TV HD costs $149 with 32GB of storage.

For a likely cheaper option, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo didn’t predict how much it could cost. For a third-generation Apple TV 4K, it will likely remain the same price with the same storage options.

When will the new Apple TV 4K launch?

As of now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says the new Apple TV is “in development,” without stating when it could be released. Apple doesn’t have a strict schedule for when releasing a new set-top box, taking a few years or just a couple.

Since the current generation rather improves the Siri Remote more than the processor (the A10X is almost as powerful as the A12), it would mean that bringing the A14 chip would be a big jump for the company’s set-top box for gaming, streaming 4K content, and even improving some of its services, such as the Apple Fitness+.

Wrap up

These are the rumors about a new Apple TV 4K that could launch in 2022. Once we hear more about it, we’ll make sure to update the story.

