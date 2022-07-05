Apple drops trade-in value for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch ahead of new releases in the fall

A couple of months after lowering the estimated price for most of its products, Apple is dropping once again trade-in value for the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. This time, iPhone models are also seeing their trade-in value going down, which means you’ll get less when trading in them for a new product by the company.

These new trade-in values have been updated two months before Apple announces its new batch of products. If the company follows its pattern, in September, new iPhone and Apple Watch models should be announced, followed by new iPads – an entry-level and the Pro versions – plus new Macs.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple lowered by a lot the trade-in value for the iPhone 12. It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 6s now is worth up to $25 and the Apple Watch Series 3, $40. Here are all the new prices.

New iPhone trade-in value:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to $600 (previously up to $650)

up to $600 (previously up to $650) iPhone 12 Pro: up to $500 (previously up to $550)

up to $500 (previously up to $550) iPhone 12: up to $400 (previously up to $420)

up to $400 (previously up to $420) iPhone 12 mini : up to $300 (previously up to $320)

: up to $300 (previously up to $320) iPhone SE 2: up to $140 (previously up to $150)

up to $140 (previously up to $150) iPhone 11 Pro Max: up to $400 (previously up to $420)

up to $400 (previously up to $420) iPhone 11 Pro: up to $300 (previously up to $350)

up to $300 (previously up to $350) iPhone 11: up to $230 (previously up to $300) iPhone XS Max: up to $220 (previously up to $250)

up to $220 (previously up to $250) iPhone XS: up to $170 (previously up to $200)

up to $170 (previously up to $200) iPhone XR: up to $160 (previously up to $200)

up to $160 (previously up to $200) iPhone X: up to $150 (previously up to $170)

up to $150 (previously up to $170) iPhone 8 Plus: up to $140 (previously up to $160)

up to $140 (previously up to $160) iPhone 8: up to $90 (previously up to $100)

up to $90 (previously up to $100) iPhone 6s Plus: up to $40 (previously up to $50)

up to $40 (previously up to $50) iPhone 6s: up to $25 (previously up to $30)

New Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch trade-in value:

iMac Pro: up to $1350 (previously up to $1500)

up to $1350 (previously up to $1500) iMac: up to $830 (previously up to $850)

up to $830 (previously up to $850) Mac Pro: up to $1800 (previously up to $2000)

up to $1800 (previously up to $2000) Mac mini: up to $400 (previously up to $450)

up to $400 (previously up to $450) iPad Pro: up to $555 (previously up to $655)

up to $555 (previously up to $655) iPad Air: up to $275 (previously up to $290) iPad: up to $180 (previously up to $190)

up to $180 (previously up to $190) iPad mini: up to $185 (previously up to $200)

up to $185 (previously up to $200) Apple Watch SE: up to $105 (previously up to $120)

up to $105 (previously up to $120) Apple Watch Series 5: up to $115 (previously up to $120)

up to $115 (previously up to $120) Apple Watch Series 4: up to $75 (previously up to $85)

up to $75 (previously up to $85) Apple Watch Series 3: up to $40 (previously up to $50)

As previously noted by 9to5Mac, with Apple completing the transition from Intel to its own silicon for the Macs, makes sense why their value keeps dropping. For iPhones, as the company comes closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 series, it makes sense why trade-in values for the almost two-year-old iPhone 12 are now dropping.

You can find the full list here.

