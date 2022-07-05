Paying with iPhone at drive-thrus illegal in places with laws against phone use in the car

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 5th 2022 12:26 pm PT

0

As new Highway Code rules were released last month, it is now illegal for drivers in the UK to touch their phone while driving. With this, it is now illegal for fast food customers to use Apple Pay while purchasing food in drive-thrus. Now, a warning is out for customers of McDonald’s, KFC, Greggs, Costa, and Burger King.

For those unfamiliar with Apple Pay, it’s a way to pay using your iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch. At retail stores and restaurants, you can use Apple Pay by simply tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch to the checkout terminal. Your information is stored in your Apple Wallet and works with debit cards, credit cards, rewards cards, and more.

UK drivers could receive a £200 fine and 6 points on their driver’s license for using their phone while driving; even at drive-thrus. An RAC spokesperson told BirminghamLive:

Every driver should always ensure they are parked and have their engine switched off before using a handheld phone – anything else could land them in trouble, even if they are in a car park, drive-thru or petrol forecourt.

Additionally, a Twitter user asked a police account to specify if using Apple Pay in a drive-thru was illegal. The account went on to clarify that if your engine is off and the handbrake is applied, it is alright; if not, it’s against the law.

Do you use Apple Pay in drive-thrus? Is paying with Apple Pay in drive-thrus illegal where you live? Let us know in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution first introduced in 2014.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch