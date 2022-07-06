HomePod mini hits $83 in Wednesday’s best deals, plus Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard and more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with a rare discount on all five HomePod mini colors leading the way. That’s alongside Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Mac Keyboard at $144 and Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger from $51. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways

Costco is currently offering members Apple’s HomePod mini in all five colors for $83. Marking one of the first discounts of the year period, this is matching our previous mention from back in April for the 2022 low. Each of the colors are down from the usual $99 price tag, as well.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorways, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look at the new HomePod mini colors and what to expect in our coverage.

Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Mac Keyboard falls to new low

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $144 with Linear keyswitches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off in order to deliver a new all-time low.

Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand and braided cord

Amazon is currently offering the new Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger with USB-C Wall Adapter for $67 in blue. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts on this just-released style and is a new all-time low. The model without a bundled power supply is also on sale and now sits at $51 to mark the second-best price of the year.

Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give solid performance for the price [Video]

EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: