iPad mini 6 owners experiencing charging issues after iPadOS 15.5 update.

It seems that iOS 15.5 has been causing some issues since its release. After multiple complaints regarding the Apple Books app, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system is now affecting iPad users. More specific, a number of users have been experiencing charging issues with the iPad mini 6 after the update.

As noted by multiple users on the Apple Support Community forums affected users are no longer able to recharge the iPad mini 6 after updating to iPadOS 15.5. Based on these reports, the iPad battery doesn’t recharge regardless of the power adapter or cable used. Some users have even tried restoring the iPad software to fix the problem, but this doesn’t seem to work.

However, while this may seem like a hardware issue, the reasons behind it are software-related. In an internal memo sent to authorized service providers (via MacRumors), Apple has stated that it is aware that users have been unable to recharge their iPad mini 6 after installing iPadOS 15.5.

Unfortunately, Apple also says in the memo that replacing the internal battery or even the iPad with a new one won’t solve the problem, which basically confirms that the charging issue is a software bug. It’s unclear at this point whether iPadOS 15.6 beta, which is currently available to developers and to users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Problem, fixes the charging issues with iPad mini 6.

The company has been advising employees at Apple Retail Stores and service providers to ask affected users to reboot their iPad mini as a temporary fix.

How to install iPadOS 15.6 beta on your iPad mini 6

As mentioned before, we don’t know for sure if iPadOS 15.6 beta fixes this problem. However, if you’re experiencing charging issues with your iPad mini 6, installing beta software on your iPad may be worth a try.

Here’s how you can install iPadOS 15.6 beta:

Open the beta.apple.com website on your or iPad. Sign in with your Apple ID. On the main web page, tap “Get Started.” Tap the “iPadOS” tab and look for the “enroll your device” link. Follow the instructions to download and install the profile that will enable the iPadOS 15.6 beta update for your device.

After the official iPadOS 15.6 release to the public, go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management and tap “iOS Beta Software Profile” to remove the profile and no longer receive iOS beta updates. Hopefully the update will fix the iPad mini’s charging issues.

You can check out our full guide with more details on how to install iOS and iPadOS 15 beta.

