AirPods case: Features, replacements, find your model

AirPods and AirPods Pro come with a handy charging and storage case but depending on which model you have, there are several different case models. Follow along for everything you need to know including the features of each case, how to upgrade or get a replacement, how to find which case you have, and more.

AirPods case: Everything you need to know

Models and features

1st gen AirPods case – no wireless charging Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time” 15 minutes in the case provides up to 3 hours listening time

2nd gen case – available with and without wireless charging Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time” 15 minutes in the case provides up to 3 hours listening time

3rd gen case – wireless charging with MagSafe Offers “Up to 30 hours of listening time” 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time

AirPods Pro case – wireless charging (2019 to 2021) and with MagSafe wireless charging (October 2021 and later) Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time” 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time



Case replacements or upgrades

At Apple, replacing a case with a bad battery runs $49

Replacing a lost case costs $59-$99

Replacing a damaged case is $59-$89

Reach out to Apple Support or head to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to get help with getting your case replaced.

If you’d just like to buy a new or upgraded case outright:

The original Wireless charging case for AirPods 1st and 2nd gen goes for $79 – sometimes less

There are third-party cases out there for 3rd gen and AirPods Pro, however, keep in mind they don’t work exactly like Apple’s original charging case

Model numbers

1st gen AirPods are A1523 and A1722

2nd gen are A2031 and A2032

3rd gen are A2564 and A2565

AirPods Pro are A2083 and A2084

Find your AirPods model

On the case

If you have an LED on the outside of the case, it’s a wireless charging case (also supports Lightning charging) If your LED is on the inside of the case, it’s the standard charging case (supports Lightning charging only) You can find the model number in the upper left or right portion of the top of the case’s lid If you have AirPods 3 or Pro (Oct. 2021 or later) you’ll also have MagSafe

On iPhone, your AirPods, or the box

When the earphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad, open Settings > Bluetooth > About then tap your AirPods Swipe to the bottom to see your model number You can also find the model number in a tiny font on the inside of each earbud (you may need a magnifying glass) If you have the box you can find the model number on the bottom edge

