AirPods case: Features, replacements, find your model

AirPods and AirPods Pro come with a handy charging and storage case but depending on which model you have, there are several different case models. Follow along for everything you need to know including the features of each case, how to upgrade or get a replacement, how to find which case you have, and more.
Models and features
- 1st gen AirPods case – no wireless charging
- Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time”
- 15 minutes in the case provides up to 3 hours listening time
- 2nd gen case – available with and without wireless charging
- Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time”
- 15 minutes in the case provides up to 3 hours listening time
- 3rd gen case – wireless charging with MagSafe
- Offers “Up to 30 hours of listening time”
- 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time
- AirPods Pro case – wireless charging (2019 to 2021) and with MagSafe wireless charging (October 2021 and later)
- Offers “More than 24 hours of listening time”
- 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time
Case replacements or upgrades
- At Apple, replacing a case with a bad battery runs $49
- Replacing a lost case costs $59-$99
- Replacing a damaged case is $59-$89
Reach out to Apple Support or head to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to get help with getting your case replaced.
If you’d just like to buy a new or upgraded case outright:
- The original Wireless charging case for AirPods 1st and 2nd gen goes for $79 – sometimes less
- There are third-party cases out there for 3rd gen and AirPods Pro, however, keep in mind they don’t work exactly like Apple’s original charging case
Model numbers
- 1st gen AirPods are A1523 and A1722
- 2nd gen are A2031 and A2032
- 3rd gen are A2564 and A2565
- AirPods Pro are A2083 and A2084
Find your AirPods model
On the case
- If you have an LED on the outside of the case, it’s a wireless charging case (also supports Lightning charging)
- If your LED is on the inside of the case, it’s the standard charging case (supports Lightning charging only)
- You can find the model number in the upper left or right portion of the top of the case’s lid
- If you have AirPods 3 or Pro (Oct. 2021 or later) you’ll also have MagSafe
On iPhone, your AirPods, or the box
- When the earphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad, open Settings > Bluetooth > About then tap your AirPods
- Swipe to the bottom to see your model number
- You can also find the model number in a tiny font on the inside of each earbud (you may need a magnifying glass)
- If you have the box you can find the model number on the bottom edge
