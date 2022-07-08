New color options for MagSafe 3 charging cable now available.

Pre-orders of the new M2 MacBook Air began on Friday a month after the announcement at WWDC 2022. One of the key features of Apple’s new laptop is the return of the MagSafe port for charging – and for the first time, the cable matches the color of the MacBook. The new color options for the MagSafe 3 charging cable are now available from Apple.

Unlike the old MagSafe versions, the new one has a MagSafe to USB-C cable separate from the plug adapter, so that you can combine it with a more powerful charger. And since the new MacBook Air is available in four different colors, Apple has created four different versions of the MagSafe 3 cable in each of the MacBook colors.

The colors are Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. Even if you didn’t buy an M2 MacBook Air, you can still take advantage of the new cables if you own a 2021 MacBook Pro. That’s because both laptops use the same MagSafe 3 standard.

However, unlike the MacBook Air, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a white MagSafe 3 cable no matter which model you have chosen. With these new color options, consumers can finally purchase a MagSafe 3 cable to match their Space Gray MacBook Pro. It’s worth noting that the cable is covered with a woven to increase its durability.

Here’s how Apple describes the accessory:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put. An LED turns amber when the battery is charging and green when it’s fully charged. Made with a woven design for long-lasting durability.

Keep in mind that MagSafe 3 cables are not compatible with the old MagSafe port from the 2015 MacBook Pro and 2017 MacBook Air (or previous models).

Each USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable costs $49 in the United States, and you can buy them from the Apple Store. You can also find other accessories for your Mac on Amazon.

