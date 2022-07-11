Twitter’s new ‘Unmention’ feature lets you actually exclude yourself from the narrative

Twitter is rolling out a new feature today called “Unmentioning” that lets you have more control over your mentions. As the name implies, this feature lets you literally exclude yourself from the narrative, making it possible to leave a conversation on Twitter once and for all. Head below for more details on how this works.

The new Unmentioning feature was announced by Twitter on Monday. It’s designed to let you “take control of your mentions and leave a conversation” in which you no longer want to be included. The feature is supported on all platforms and devices, including Twitter for iOS.

To remove yourself from a conversation, tap the three-dot menu on the tweet in question. From there, you’ll see a new option to “leave this conversation.” Once you tap that option, Twitter explains that leaving a conversation will do the following things:

Untag your username: Your username stays, but it’ll be untagged from the original tweet and all replies.

Your username stays, but it’ll be untagged from the original tweet and all replies. Stop future mentions: People can’t mention you again in this conversation.

People can’t mention you again in this conversation. Stop notifications: You won’t receive further notifications but can still see the conversation.

Once you confirm that you want to leave the conversation, your username will be untagged from all tweets in that conversation. This means other users are unable to tap through and view your profile, and any responses will not include your tag.

This is one the latest features Twitter has rolled out to help curb abuse on the platform. The company has said that the goal of this feature is to help users remove themselves from unwanted attention. The company is also continuing to test a new “Safety mode” feature that automatically blocks trolls from appearing in your mentions.

Twitter’s new Unmentioning feature is rolling out today on all users on all platforms, including Twitter for iOS, Mac, and the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: