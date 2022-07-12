Why you should buy the 2nd generation AirPods in 2022 – and why you shouldn’t

Today is officially Prime Day, and there’s a whole slew of deals to check out on Amazon. Of the deals, one I want to focus on is the fantastic value of the 2nd generation AirPods. Despite being a three-year-old product, the AirPods 2 is still a good choice for many consumers. Let’s dive in to why you should buy AirPods 2 in 2022 and some reasons why you shouldn’t buy these affordable earbuds.

Demand remains high, despite there being a successor

Back in April, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple has cut orders for the 3rd generation AirPods due to “significantly weaker” demand. Since the launch of AirPods 3, consumers are still picking up the AirPods 2, especially because of the $30 price drop.

So much value, so little price

The AirPods 2 sync automatically across your Apple ecosystem. You can use these earbuds with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Powered by the H1 chip, the device even has a Siri integration. Additionally, the 24-hour battery life lets you go all day without worrying about finding a nearby charger.

Familiar design from 1st gen AirPods

The 2nd gen retains a familiar design over 3rd generation AirPods; while working in Apple retail, I found many customers didn’t like the fit of the newer AirPods. The design stayed the same style from the 1st generation AirPods to the 2nd. Personally, I found the fit to be uncomfortable at first, but after some weeks of use, they became more comfortable. If you’re unsure about the fit of the AirPods in your ears, you can visit your local Apple Store and see if they have a sample pair for you to try on.

Why you shouldn’t buy the 2nd gen AirPods

While the AirPods 2 offer a lot of nice features, they still aren’t for everyone. These earbuds don’t have every characteristic Apple fans are looking for, and some will need to try the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro or Max. Beats are also a great choice, especially for consumers with a mixture of Apple and non-Apple devices.

One major attribute missing from the AirPods 2 is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While many don’t actually need it, it’s still nice to have. Apple is expected to debut the AirPods Pro 2 in the fall, and that may be more up your alley. If you’re set on having noise cancellation, I would suggest going with the Beats Studio Buds for a similar price.

There’s also a lack of Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio on the AirPods 2, only offered on higher-up models. Transparency Mode lets outside sound in, making you aware of your surroundings. Spatial Audio gives your audio a theater-like sound. Both features are great; however, they are not necessary for the average consumer looking for a quality set of earbuds.

What are your preferred AirPods? Or are you a fan of Beats? Let us know in the comments below.

