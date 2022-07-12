Apple last month announced two new MacBooks: the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro. Yes, they bring the latest Apple Silicon chip with performance improvements and when it comes to the new MacBook Air, there’s also the new design. But if you’re looking for a new Mac, the M1 MacBook Air is still a good option.

The M1 MacBook Air was introduced in November 2020 as one of the first Macs to feature an ARM-based Apple Silicon chip instead of an Intel processor. As you probably know, M1 represents a huge step forward in terms of performance and energy efficiency. But almost two years later, is an M1 Mac still enough for a regular consumer?

M1 vs. M2

Apple claims that the new M2 chip found in the 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is about 20% faster than the M1 – which has already been corroborated by multiple benchmark tests. While the improvements are more than welcome, you’ll probably be fine with an M1 Mac.

Personally, I upgraded from a 13-inch Intel MacBook Pro to the M1 MacBook Air and to this day, I don’t feel the need to have a more powerful machine for what I do. I’m not exactly a heavy user, but I’m constantly editing large image files in Photoshop and Lightroom, as well as working with multiple web pages open at the same time. Rendering 4K videos is not a problem for this laptop either.

While my old Intel Mac struggled to run these tasks without overheating and dropping performance, M1 handles these tasks like a breeze. I’ve never experienced any slowness or performance issues with my workflow on the M1 MacBook Air. I even run virtual machines eventually without major issues – and this laptop doesn’t even have a fan.

Whether you’re coming from an Intel Mac or a regular Windows laptop, I’m sure that M1 performance will be more than enough for you.

Why the M1 MacBook Air?

Apple has a lot of options available when it comes to Macs with Apple Silicon, such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and even the new MacBook Air – which will hit stores later this week. So why the M1 MacBook Air?

After using the M1 MacBook Air for almost two years, I can confidently say that it remains one of the most cost-effective computers currently available on the market. For its price, you’ll get a laptop that is faster than most computers, and that is even more powerful than a MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.

But it’s not just about performance. The M1 MacBook Air is still a beautiful machine in terms of design, since it is super thin and weighs less than 3 pounds. It also comes with an amazing built-in trackpad and a great 13-inch high-resolution Retina display. With two Thunderbolt 3 ports, you can even connect it to a 6K display and use it as a desktop computer.

Of course, the new M2 MacBook Air has a more modern design with an edge-to-edge display and a faster chip, but the performance gains probably won’t make a difference to the vast majority of consumers at this point.

Where to buy an M1 MacBook Air?

Apple is still selling the M1 MacBook Air with prices starting at $999 for the 256GB storage and 8GB RAM configuration. However, if you’re willing to buy a refurbished model, you can find one in the same configuration for just $849 – that’s $350 less than the price of the new MacBook Air.

You can also find special deals on Macs for lower prices at Amazon and BestBuy. For people looking for a good and reliable laptop for a more affordable price, the M1 MacBook Air is the way to go.

