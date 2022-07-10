First benchmark test shows similar performance between M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro

The new M2 MacBook Air is currently available to pre-order, but the first benchmark test of this machine is already available online. Although it was expected, we can now say the new Air has a similar benchmark score as the M2 MacBook Pro.

Since both products use the same chip, it was more than likely that both of them would have a similar experience. The difference between these two machines is the active cooling system, which the M2 MacBook Air doesn’t have. With that in mind, technically, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is going to perform better when you’re running demanding tasks for a longer period.

As spotted by Twitter user Mr. Macintosh (via AppleInsider), the first 2022 M2 MacBook Air Geekbench benchmark test shows that this machine reaches 1,899 on a single-core score, and 8,965 on a multi-core score.

When compared to this benchmark test, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a 1,919 single-core score and 8,928 multi-core score.

It’s important to keep in mind that while the M2 chip powers both the new MacBook Pro and the redesigned MacBook Air, benchmark results and performance could end up being a little bit different.

Apple claims the M2 chip offers some notable gains over the previous-generation M1 chip: an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine. These tests show that the Single-core performance with the M2 MacBook Air is around 11.56% faster than the M1 chip, while multi-core performance is up by around 19.45%

The new M2 MacBook Air features the most significant design change to the MacBook Air line in a decade, with a uniformly flat enclosure, larger display, and thinner screen bezels. Like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the front camera is now housed inside a display notch.

