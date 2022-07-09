Midnight M2 MacBook Air shipment moves to mid-August, Space Gray model still the fastest option available

Apple started the M2 MacBook Air pre-order this Friday. If you’re planning on buying this redesigned Mac, you are already out of luck if you want it delivered to your place next Friday, on July 15.

All models can take at least a couple of weeks to be delivered. At the moment, the Midnight M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is the most popular option – or at least the hardest one to get – with an estimated shipment of 4 from 5 weeks.

The other Midnight options, for example, will take around 2-3 weeks to be delivered. For those who don’t care about the new M2 MacBook Air option, the reliable Space Gray base model still ships in 1-2 weeks from now. The Starlight model is also found with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage with the same delivery dates.

The new MacBook Air features the most significant design change to the MacBook Air line in a decade, with a uniformly flat enclosure, larger display, and thinner screen bezels. Like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the front camera is now housed inside a display notch. The M2 chip powers improved CPU and GPU performance, approximately 20% faster than the already-fast M1 MacBook Air.

Apple says complex workloads like editing video in Final Cut or applying filters in Photoshop, are 20-40% faster than the M1 MacBook Air, and order of magnitudes faster for customers upgrading from the older Intel-based Airs. And all this power should not come at the expense of battery life; Apple says customers should be able to get up to 18 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

For those who didn’t snag a new M2 MacBook Air yesterday, there’s also a chance to get one in person when orders finally start next Friday, July 15.

Are you planning on getting this machine? And if you did, which was the model of your choice? Share your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to vote in our poll here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: