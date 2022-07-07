Poll: Do you plan on buying Apple’s redesigned M2 MacBook Air?

Pre-orders of the new M2 MacBook Air start this Friday. With a redesign, new colors, and a more powerful chip, users have been eager for this next-generation MacBook Air. Do you plan on buying this computer? If so, which color are you going to choose?

The new M2 MacBook Air design comes in silver, space gray, starlight, gold, and a midnight color – similar to the one available with the iPhone 13. The previous teardrop wedge shape has been replaced with a simpler, flat-edged chassis. Just like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the display has also been pushed closer to the edges with the addition of a display notch.

The Air is 11.3mm thin and features a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button, and MagSafe returns for magnetic safe charging. Apple states that the new MacBook Air gets about 18 hours of continuous video playback on battery.

The overall display size for MacBook Air is increased to 13.6-inches, thanks to the slimmer bezels. The notch houses a new 1080p webcam.

The M2 MacBook Air includes up to 24GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and ProRes acceleration. This new chip is around 20% faster than its predecessor, but it can be up to 40% faster on some tasks and even 15x faster than its Intel counterpart.

The M2 MacBook Air also comes with a brand new dual USB-C port power charger. MacBook Air can fast charge to 50% battery in 30 minutes. This computer starts at $1199, a couple of hundred dollars jump over the previous-generation $999 Air.

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. Pre-orders start this Friday, while general sales begin the following Friday. Do you plan on buying Apple’s newest M2 MacBook Air? If so, in which color? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

