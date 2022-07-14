M2 MacBook Air orders now arriving to customers around the world

Just like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, the M2 MacBook Air was also announced at WWDC 2022 last month. However, while the M2 MacBook Pro was already available in stores, pre-orders of the new MacBook Air only began last week. Now the first orders are finally arriving to customers around the world.

Pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Air began last Friday, July 8, with the official release in stores set for July 15. As it’s already Friday in some countries on the other side of the world, customers are already getting their hands on the new MacBook Air.

On Twitter, some customers have already shared pictures of the unboxing of their brand new M2 MacBook Air. There are also pictures of people waiting in front of Apple Stores to buy the new Mac – but it looks like things are pretty quiet there.

What’s new in the M2 MacBook Air?

Unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which kept exactly the same design as its previous generation, the new MacBook Air has an all-new design that is now similar to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but thinner. Apple has ditched the wedge-shaped design in favor of flatter sides. The screen has also been updated as it now goes edge-to-edge and has a notch at the top for the new 1080p webcam.

The new MacBook Air is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, which is about 20% faster compared to the entry-level M1. In addition to two USB-C ports, the M2 MacBook Air also has a MagSafe connector for charging. Customers can get the new MacBook Air with up to to 24GB of unified RAM, as well as up to 2TB of storage.

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, some customers may want to skip the 256GB model since it has a slower SSD compared to the more expensive models.

Besides the traditional Silver and Space Gray colors, the 2022 MacBook Air also comes in Starlight (which looks more like champagne) and Midnight (which is a very dark blue). Prices start at $1199 in the US and shipping estimates can be up to a month.

