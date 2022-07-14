Buying the M2 MacBook Air? This is how long you’ll have to wait

Pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Air began last week, and orders are due to hit Apple Stores on July 15. Orders will also arrive as early as July 15, unless you’re the one lucky customer who received the device early. However, those who have yet to order likely have to wait until late August for their new computer to arrive.

M2 MacBook Air shipping estimates

Depending on the color or specifications, the M2 MacBook Air shipping estimates start as early as July 29 and end as late as August 22. As more orders come in, dates are subject to quickly change. Midnight is a popular color and therefore can take a bit longer.

The earliest I could find were the Space Gray, Starlight, and Silver models with 10-core GPU, any memory, and either 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. The product will arrive as early as July 29 until August 5.

For any of the specifications, the Midnight model will arrive between August 5-12, with Apple Store pickup on August 12. Silver and Starlight models with the 8-core GPU will arrive August 8-15.

Again, these shipping estimates can change very quickly as more orders come in on Apple’s website.

The M2 MacBook Air was announced at Apple’s WWDC 2022 opening keynote on June 6. Consumers can choose from four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray. While the laptop is the latest in the Mac lineup, consumers can still purchase the M1 MacBook Air.

