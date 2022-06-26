Best MacBook trade-in values following debut of the new MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air has been unveiled with an all-new design, M2 chip, and a range of other impressive upgrades. That means it’s the ideal time to trade in your old MacBook ahead of the new MacBook Air July release to get the most value from your machine. Here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values including a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.
Selling your old MacBook can be a headache when trying to handle it yourself or using an online auction. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a smooth experience.
Below we’ve got the best MacBook trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our personal devices.
If you’re curious about how the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro compare in the current lineup, check out our full guide:
We’ve also got a guide on how to reset your MacBook before selling it:
Best MacBook trade-in values
Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner
Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“.
Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.
MacBook Pro trade-in values with 10% bonus
- 2020 Intel MacBook Pro – Up to $955 cash
- 2020 M1 MacBook Pro – Up to $665 cash
- 2019 MacBook Pro – Up to $925 cash
- 2018 MacBook Pro – Up to $880 cash
- 2017 MacBook Pro – Up to $595 cash
- 2016 MacBook Pro – Up to $465 cash
MacBook Air trade-in values with 10% bonus
- 2020 M1 MacBook Air – Up to $680 cash
- 2020 Intel MacBook Air – Up to $590 cash
- 2019 MacBook Air – Up to $390 cash
- 2018 MacBook Air – Up to $360 cash
- 2017 MacBook Air – Up to $280 cash
Apple trade-in values
Trade-in direct with Apple:
Other options
Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.
Recently sold MacBooks on eBay:
- MacBook Pro – up to $1,500
- MacBook Air – up to $1,000
While Amazon offers trade-ins for iPad and other small electronics, it doesn’t offer trade-ins for MacBooks. The only way to sell your Mac on Amazon would be if you have a seller account set up.
