Best MacBook trade-in values following debut of the new MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air has been unveiled with an all-new design, M2 chip, and a range of other impressive upgrades. That means it’s the ideal time to trade in your old MacBook ahead of the new MacBook Air July release to get the most value from your machine. Here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values including a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.

Selling your old MacBook can be a headache when trying to handle it yourself or using an online auction. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a smooth experience.

Below we’ve got the best MacBook trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our personal devices.

If you’re curious about how the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro compare in the current lineup, check out our full guide:

We’ve also got a guide on how to reset your MacBook before selling it:

Best MacBook trade-in values

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“.

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.

MacBook Pro trade-in values with 10% bonus

MacBook Air trade-in values with 10% bonus

2020 M1 MacBook Air – Up to $680 cash

2020 Intel MacBook Air – Up to $590 cash

2019 MacBook Air – Up to $390 cash

2018 MacBook Air – Up to $360 cash

2017 MacBook Air – Up to $280 cash

Trade-in direct with Apple:

MacBook Pro – Up to $1,000 Apple Store credit

MacBook Air – Up to $400 Apple Store credit

Other options

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.

Recently sold MacBooks on eBay:

MacBook Pro – up to $1,500

MacBook Air – up to $1,000

While Amazon offers trade-ins for iPad and other small electronics, it doesn’t offer trade-ins for MacBooks. The only way to sell your Mac on Amazon would be if you have a seller account set up.

