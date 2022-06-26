Best MacBook trade-in values following debut of the new MacBook Air

Michael Potuck

- Jun. 26th 2022 3:26 pm PT

Best MacBook trade-in values
0

The new MacBook Air has been unveiled with an all-new design, M2 chip, and a range of other impressive upgrades. That means it’s the ideal time to trade in your old MacBook ahead of the new MacBook Air July release to get the most value from your machine. Here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values including a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.

Selling your old MacBook can be a headache when trying to handle it yourself or using an online auction. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a smooth experience.

Below we’ve got the best MacBook trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our personal devices.

If you’re curious about how the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro compare in the current lineup, check out our full guide:

We’ve also got a guide on how to reset your MacBook before selling it:

Best MacBook trade-in values

Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“.

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.

MacBook Pro trade-in values with 10% bonus

MacBook Air trade-in values with 10% bonus

Apple trade-in values

Trade-in direct with Apple:

  • MacBook Pro – Up to $1,000 Apple Store credit
  • MacBook Air – Up to $400 Apple Store credit

Other options

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.

Recently sold MacBooks on eBay:

  • MacBook Pro – up to $1,500
  • MacBook Air – up to $1,000

While Amazon offers trade-ins for iPad and other small electronics, it doesn’t offer trade-ins for MacBooks. The only way to sell your Mac on Amazon would be if you have a seller account set up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher-end models also include the Touch Bar.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
MacBook Air

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12