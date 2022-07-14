Hands-on with Nanoleaf’s limited edition Ultra Black Triangles modular HomeKit lights

Nanoleaf has hit its 10-year anniversary this summer and to celebrate the achievement, the company is launching a slick new limited edition of its Shapes Triangles modular HomeKit lights. Here’s our hands-on look at the new Nanoleaf Ultra Black Triangles.

Nanoleaf announced the limited edition Ultra Black Triangles in a press release this morning:

“With a never-before-seen 360º black finish, the new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles offer a bold design paired with vibrant RGB lighting brought to life and inspired by the tremendous demand from Nanoleaf’s community. While off, the black panels are a sleek geometric statement art piece. Turn them on to experience thousands of dynamic lighting Scenes, like community-favorites “Fireworks” and “Streaking Notes” with their chromatic animations enhanced by the high-contrast of the all black design.”

These limited edition Shapes Triangles come after Nanoleaf released matte black skin covers for its Lines modular HomeKit lights this past April.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles specs

Matte black finish

HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and SmartThings support – no hub/bridge needed

Music sync/visualizer, screen mirror features, and touch-enabled

Modular design with easy installation and setup

7.75 x 9-inch triangles

Price: $219.99 for 9-panel Smarter Kit $69.99 for 3-panel Expansion Pack



Hands-on with the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles

Set up

Just like Nanoleaf’s standard Shapes Triangles, the limited edition Ultra Black Triangles are super easy to set up.

Each panel has 6 connection points to firmly connect and easily snap together. The mounting system itself is well designed and uses a 3M Command adhesive that’s easy to use and also comes off the wall with a pull without damaging paint, etc.

For figuring out a design, you can lay them out on a desk/counter or your floor if you want to play with ideas before committing to a layout. You can easily remove the panel adhesive (pull down slowly and firmly) if you make a mistake and need to try again, but it’s ideal to save the extra adhesives you get for future changes rather than the initial set up.

Nanoleaf also includes some pattern inspiration in the box along with QR codes to head to its website for tons more ideas.

After you’ve installed the Triangles, HomeKit set up is fast and easy. You can do it through the Home app or with the Nanoleaf app.

For an in-depth look at setting up, controlling, and getting going with Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lights, check out my original review as the Ultra Black are the same minus the sharp new finish.

Ultra Black Shapes Triangles in use

I was stoked when Nanoleaf released the matte black covers for its Lines HomeKit lights and was super excited to get to test out the Ultra Black Triangles.

Nanoleaf has somehow figured out how to make this matte black finish look fantastic when the lights are off and also have the RGB lighting work beautifully when they’re on.

I love the contrast that the Ultra Black offers and Nanoleaf has gone all in on the limited edition Shapes with all black accessories – the connector pieces, controller, and power supply/cord.

Here’s how they look in my “rocket” setup when turned off:

As I shared before with my previous Shapes review, LED light panels are tough to photograph.

Specifically, you’ll notice some bright spots where the LEDs are placed with certain colors. This appears more pronounced in the photos below than in real life. Here’s a look at the Ultra Black while using the Music Visualizer:

And here are the Ultra Black at night and during the day:

Nanoleaf Ultra Black wrap-up

Just like the regular white Shapes Triangles, the limited edition Ultra Black offer a really fun and functional light panel system with lots of customization.

Whether you’ve been a Nanoleaf user for years or are thinking of picking up your first set of smart lights, it’s easy to recommend these sharp modular lights.

The limited edition Ultra Black are available now direct from Nanoleaf priced at $219.99 for the 9-panel Smarter Kit.

