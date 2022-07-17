How to check iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility

Want to see if your iPad works with Apple Pencil? Read on for a list of which iPads work with the first- and second-generation writing and drawing tool to check Apple Pencil compatibility.

Not all iPads are compatible with the first- or second-generation Apple Pencil, but most of the iPads released in the last few years support the writing tool.

If you were given one, or already bought one, here’s how to know which model you have: the first-generation Apple Pencil is fully cylindrical with a glossy finish and Lightning connector, the second-generation has a flat side with a matte finish and no Lightning connector.

If you haven’t bought one yet, double-check the iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility details below.

Apple Pencil compatibility: How to check your iPad

First-generation Apple Pencil works with:

iPad Air 3rd gen

iPad mini 5th gen

iPad 6th gen and later

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st or 2nd gen

Second-generation Apple Pencil works with:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd gen and later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st gen and later

iPad Air 4th gen and later

iPad mini 6th gen

Learn more about Apple Pencil on the official support page here. Thanks for reading our guide on how to check Apple Pencil compatibility!

