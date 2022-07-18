As streaming services raise subscription prices, Crunchyroll announces lower offering

Crunchyroll has announced it’s reducing monthly prices in nearly 100 countries and territories around the globe. With that, more people can enjoy a larger anime library at a smaller price.
In contrast to other streaming services, which are raising their prices, Crunchyroll is making its monthly plan cheaper for users around the globe. The streaming service is known for having the largest anime library, and it recently announced support for ProMotion technology on iPhone 13 and some iPad Pros.
Now, Crunchyroll customers in certain locations can take advantage of better subscription prices. Here are the highlights:
- In the United Kingdom, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 7.99 to 5.99 GBP;
- In India, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 99 Indian Rupees;
- In Brazil, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real;
- In the United Arab Emirates, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 19 United Arab Emirates Dirham
Here are all the countries that will get a price decrease on Crunchyroll starting with the next billing cycle:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Martinique
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- New Caledonia
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Qatar
- Réunion Island
- Romania
- Saint Martin (French Part)
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Yemen
As 9to5Mac recently reported, while Crunchyroll is lowering its monthly prices around the globe, lots of streaming services are charging more and more. The latest was ESPN+, which will increase its price from $6.99 to $9.99 on August 23.
At the beginning of the year, Netflix raised its prices. The standard plan saw a price increase from $13.99 to $15.49, while the basic plan increased from $8.99 to $9.99 and offers watching on one screen only and no HD streaming.
