As streaming services raise subscription prices, Crunchyroll announces lower offering

Crunchyroll has announced it’s reducing monthly prices in nearly 100 countries and territories around the globe. With that, more people can enjoy a larger anime library at a smaller price.

In contrast to other streaming services, which are raising their prices, Crunchyroll is making its monthly plan cheaper for users around the globe. The streaming service is known for having the largest anime library, and it recently announced support for ProMotion technology on iPhone 13 and some iPad Pros.

Now, Crunchyroll customers in certain locations can take advantage of better subscription prices. Here are the highlights:

In the United Kingdom, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 7.99 to 5.99 GBP;

In India, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 99 Indian Rupees;

In Brazil, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real;

In the United Arab Emirates, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 19 United Arab Emirates Dirham

Here are all the countries that will get a price decrease on Crunchyroll starting with the next billing cycle:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Georgia

Ghana

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guyana Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Isle of Man

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Malaysia

Maldives

Martinique

Mauritius

Mayotte

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Myanmar

Nepal

New Caledonia

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman Pakistan

Palestine

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Réunion Island

Romania

Saint Martin (French Part)

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Yemen

As 9to5Mac recently reported, while Crunchyroll is lowering its monthly prices around the globe, lots of streaming services are charging more and more. The latest was ESPN+, which will increase its price from $6.99 to $9.99 on August 23.

At the beginning of the year, Netflix raised its prices. The standard plan saw a price increase from $13.99 to $15.49, while the basic plan increased from $8.99 to $9.99 and offers watching on one screen only and no HD streaming.

