ESPN+ latest streaming service to hit customers with a price hike

Disney-owned ESPN+ is set to get a big price hike this summer. After coming in at $6.99 for the last year, the streaming sports service is expected to jump over 40% to $9.99 as Disney looks to dial in profits in a competitive media landscape. Read on for all the details of the latest ESPN+ price increase.

Variety learned about Disney’s plan to boost the ESPN+ price from $6.99 to $9.99 come August 23, 2022. The outlet says customers should start receiving notices about the price increase next week.

That’s a big jump after it increased just one dollar from $5.99 to $6.99 last summer.

ESPN+ price increase details

Along with the monthly price going to $9.99, the yearly rate is expected to jump from $69.99 to $99.99. If you’ve been thinking about signing up for ESPN+, grabbing a yearly subscription at the $69.99 rate while you still can may be a good idea.

Some good news, Disney is not expected – at this point – to increase the price of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99/month.

Variety highlights the price bump isn’t much of a surprise as Disney CEO Bob Chapek said as much back in May, “As we increase our content investment, we believe that that’s going to give us the ability to adjust our price.”

We saw Disney increase its Hulu live TV plan pricing back in November and Netflix bumped its prices again in March.

Is the service at $9.99 still a good value? Or will you consider canceling? Share your thoughts down in the comments about the ESPN+ price increase.

