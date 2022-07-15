ESPN+ latest streaming service to hit customers with a price hike

Michael Potuck

- Jul. 15th 2022 12:15 pm PT

ESPN+ price increase
0

Disney-owned ESPN+ is set to get a big price hike this summer. After coming in at $6.99 for the last year, the streaming sports service is expected to jump over 40% to $9.99 as Disney looks to dial in profits in a competitive media landscape. Read on for all the details of the latest ESPN+ price increase.

Variety learned about Disney’s plan to boost the ESPN+ price from $6.99 to $9.99 come August 23, 2022. The outlet says customers should start receiving notices about the price increase next week.

That’s a big jump after it increased just one dollar from $5.99 to $6.99 last summer.

ESPN+ price increase details

Along with the monthly price going to $9.99, the yearly rate is expected to jump from $69.99 to $99.99. If you’ve been thinking about signing up for ESPN+, grabbing a yearly subscription at the $69.99 rate while you still can may be a good idea.

Some good news, Disney is not expected – at this point – to increase the price of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99/month.

Variety highlights the price bump isn’t much of a surprise as Disney CEO Bob Chapek said as much back in May, “As we increase our content investment, we believe that that’s going to give us the ability to adjust our price.”

We saw Disney increase its Hulu live TV plan pricing back in November and Netflix bumped its prices again in March.

Is the service at $9.99 still a good value? Or will you consider canceling? Share your thoughts down in the comments about the ESPN+ price increase.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Disney

Disney
ESPN

ESPN

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12