9to5Mac Daily: July 19, 2022 – Russia sues Apple, MacBook Air scuffing, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team into your biggest allies for endpoint security. Solve problems, right within Slack. Learn more here.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge for ‘National Fitness Day’ set for China
- M2 MacBook Air: Has your ‘midnight’ finish scuffed yet?
- Apple Watch uncovers deadly hidden tumor, saves Maine woman’s life
- Kuo: Apple facing supply issues with iPhone 14, should have ‘limited impact’
- Apple Pay videos promote security, as iPhone maker faces class action lawsuit
- Russia accuses Apple of App Store antitrust, will fine the company
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Bradley:
Twitter: @bradleychambers
Listen & Subscribe:
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.