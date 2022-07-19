Apple Watch uncovers deadly hidden tumor, saves Maine woman’s life

Apple Watch has a number of invaluable health features that have proven to save lives over the years. Now the most recent example is a powerful story about how Apple Watch’s heart health features can uncover hidden health issues that could prove deadly if gone undetected.

Reported by CBS News, a Maine woman who at one point thought her Apple Watch was malfunctioning now “swears by it.”

Apple Watch heart notifications

In May, Kim Durkee saw warnings from her Apple Watch two nights in a row warning her that her heart was experiencing atrial fibrillation.

At first, she thought the wearable was giving misreadings but then she got another warning.

“The third night the numbers went a little too high for comfort,” Kim said. “Then I said you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it’s nothing to worry about then toss the watch.”

What Apple Watch uncovered

As it turns out, it was indeed atrial fibrillation and the cause was an unknown, aggressive tumor.

“Doctors in Maine soon confirmed that her heart was beating erratically for a simple and scary reason. She had a myxoma, a rare, fast-growing tumor that was choking off her heart’s blood supply and would have eventually caused a stroke.”

Because of the Apple Watch warnings, doctors were able to get her to Massachusetts General Hospital where they removed the deadly tumor during a five-hour open heart surgery.

Very notably, Durkee had no symptoms other than the atrial fibrillation that her Apple Watch caught. The four-centimeter and quickly growing tumor was expected to have “almost certainly” killed her had it not been found.

Durkee is recovering at home and says that Apple Watch “truly saved my life.” CBS News notes she’s “been contacted by many who have bought Apple Watches after hearing her story.”

For more on Durkee’s story, check out the video in CBS News’ coverage.

