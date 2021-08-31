Apple Watch proves to be a lifesaver for 70-year-old Arizona woman

- Aug. 31st 2021 6:59 am PT

0

Apple Watch has proven to be an effective monitor for detecting early signs of atrial fibrillation. A 70-year-old woman from Arizona is the latest customer to make the news for crediting Apple Watch with making a dramatic difference.

Yolie De Leon says it was her Apple Watch that first alerted her to a high and irregular heartbeat before heading out for a walk. The Apple Watch used its built-in heart rate monitor and EKG detection feature to give De Leon the critical alert that may have prevented a block clot, stroke, or heart attack.

The AFib alert suggested contacting a medical professional for next steps, and Yolie De Leon did just that. After experiencing a heart rate of 174 before planning to go out for a walk, the Arizona woman instead went to her local hospital, and doctors confirmed she was experiencing AFib.

Detecting AFib early is a critical step toward preventing a deadly result like stroke or heart failure. Apple introduced the electrocardiogram function to Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. The EKG feature is currently on Series 4, 5, and 6, but not the budget-focused Apple Watch SE.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Health

Health

About the Author