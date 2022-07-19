Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 16 brings Passkey support to the enterprise

Bradley Chambers

- Jul. 19th 2022 2:00 am PT

Apple at work podcast
0

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment,  management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Michael Covington from Jamf joins the show to talk about what Passkey support in iOS 16 will mean for Apple customers in the enterprise.

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Bradley Chambers and various experts discuss the latest with Apple in the enterprise and K-12. New episodes come out bi-weekly on Wednesday

Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

